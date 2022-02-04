Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 104,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 183,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVVE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the second quarter worth $8,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvve by 84.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 213,301 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the second quarter worth $619,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

