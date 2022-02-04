NXM (NXM) Price Hits $99.91 on Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $660.39 million and approximately $10,204.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $99.91 or 0.00240699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110755 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,891,188 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,614 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

