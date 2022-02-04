NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $198.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.63. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.