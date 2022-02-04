Nyerium Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $15,053.02 and $5.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,584.96 or 1.00334958 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 41,204,104 coins and its circulating supply is 36,319,476 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

