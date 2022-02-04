O3Swap Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.44 or 0.07255547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.64 or 0.99977817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006637 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

