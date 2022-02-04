OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,153. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

