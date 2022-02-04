OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Up 5% This Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00010107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $3.27 million and $49,308.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00111336 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.