Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.28

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.28 and traded as high as $36.88. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 41,544 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $317.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $18,491,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

