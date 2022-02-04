Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.28

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.28 and traded as high as $36.88. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 41,544 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $317.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $18,491,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
