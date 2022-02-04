ODIN PROTOCOL Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $1,898.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

