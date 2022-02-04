ODUWA Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $8,071.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.71 or 0.99957960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00076590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021668 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00028458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.00506442 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

