ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 7% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $14,129.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,937.49 or 1.00059124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00028131 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00472181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

