Offshift (XFT) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 38.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Offshift has a market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $11.70 or 0.00028877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,471.60 or 0.99878581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00021541 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002795 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.68 or 0.00477968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001172 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

