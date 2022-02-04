Oikos Trading Down 11.4% This Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $593,389.44 and approximately $4,694.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.15 or 0.07392276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.98 or 1.00059814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.