Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.75.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $327.65 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.94 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.86 and a 200-day moving average of $313.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

