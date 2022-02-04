Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Trading Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $365.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $307.90 and last traded at $309.46. 14,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,283,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.65.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 177.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

