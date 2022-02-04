OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 23,889 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 398.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

