OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 34,634 ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 12.59% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of EFO opened at $48.45 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.
ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.