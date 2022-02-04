OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 34,634 ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 12.59% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EFO opened at $48.45 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

