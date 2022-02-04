OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,800 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,306,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 172,608 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 136,540 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,641,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

