OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.65 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,818 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.