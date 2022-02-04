OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 20,423 Shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.31% of Global X China Financials ETF worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 584.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the period.

Global X China Financials ETF stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Global X China Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

