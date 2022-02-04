OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 32,968 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 135.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

