OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLBR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period.

FLBR opened at $19.73 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

