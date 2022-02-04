OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,771 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.44% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 163,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,667,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $33.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

