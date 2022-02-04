Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $16.45

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $15.91. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 284 shares.

OLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 83,204 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

