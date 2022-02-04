OMG Network Price Reaches $4.93 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00012092 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $691.93 million and approximately $196.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00267330 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 91.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.