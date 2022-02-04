Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00007506 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00290806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,315 coins and its circulating supply is 562,999 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

