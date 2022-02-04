Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

