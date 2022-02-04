ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 4,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00.

ON traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $57.42. 10,124,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

