One Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,158 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 161.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,703 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 215,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.41. The stock had a trading volume of 80,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

