One Capital Management LLC Acquires 176,013 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,013 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,602,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,197. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

