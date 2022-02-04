One Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,398 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 1.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $22,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 234,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$50.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,955. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

