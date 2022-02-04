One Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 291.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,496 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. 135,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,523. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

