One Capital Management LLC Has $25.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $25,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.78. 15,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,279. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

