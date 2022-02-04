One Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Express by 65.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.56. 163,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average is $169.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

