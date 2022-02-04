One Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.60. 19,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

