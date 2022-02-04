One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,401 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $85,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.98. 147,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,605. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

