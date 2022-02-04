One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616,765 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26.

