One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $449.30. The stock had a trading volume of 468,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

