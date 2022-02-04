One Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,924,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,781,000 after buying an additional 761,388 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 457,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,427,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

