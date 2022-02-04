One Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 65.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $222.52. 100,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

