One Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $25,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

IWC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $142.57. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

