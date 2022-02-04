One Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,320 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $53,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB remained flat at $$106.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,265. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.60 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

