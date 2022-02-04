One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $247.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,857. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

