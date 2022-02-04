One Capital Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.95.

Shares of REGN traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $617.35. 34,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,446. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

