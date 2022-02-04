One Capital Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.20. 2,119,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $654.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

