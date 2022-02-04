ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.46% of ONE Gas worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,262,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

NYSE OGS opened at $78.29 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

