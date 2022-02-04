OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Down 5.8%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.56 and last traded at $48.10. Approximately 1,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.38. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $74,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,013. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

