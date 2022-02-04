Only1 (LIKE) Price Tops $0.13

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Only1 has a market cap of $12.88 million and $663,686.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00110908 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,076,586 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

