Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $90,377.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00112043 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

