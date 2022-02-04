Open Platform Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $74,552.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

